Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.06. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

