SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 370,483 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,510,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

