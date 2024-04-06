BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.23.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$98.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$88.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.96. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

