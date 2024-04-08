United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after buying an additional 220,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after buying an additional 71,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNG traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $157.05. The stock had a trading volume of 394,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,759. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.78.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

