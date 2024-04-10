Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

