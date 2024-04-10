Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Decreases By 93.6%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 100,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,792. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

