Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $3.60 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.