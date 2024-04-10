Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $23.23 million, a PE ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

