EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Trading Up 2.9%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 688,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 529,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $609.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.15.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EZCORP news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 28,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

