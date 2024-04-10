GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $132.26 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.