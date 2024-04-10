Head-To-Head Survey: Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) versus GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomea Fusion and GeoVax Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$117.25 million ($3.46) -3.69 GeoVax Labs $80,000.00 51.00 -$25.97 million ($13.34) -0.14

GeoVax Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Biomea Fusion. Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoVax Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

96.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Biomea Fusion has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -69.35% -59.65% GeoVax Labs N/A -189.16% -140.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biomea Fusion and GeoVax Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 2 6 0 2.75 GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus price target of $53.13, indicating a potential upside of 318.64%. GeoVax Labs has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,028.39%. Given GeoVax Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than Biomea Fusion.

Summary

Biomea Fusion beats GeoVax Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes. Biomea Fusion, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company is developing GEO-CM04S1, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of preventive COVID-19; Gedeptin, a novel patented product/technology for the treatment of solid tumors, and Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and GEO-CM02, a pan-coronavirus vaccine. In addition, it is developing GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Zika; GEO-MM02 treatment for malaria; other infectious disease vaccines for the treatment of fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, and Marburg; GEO-LM01 for the treatment of Lassa fever. It has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

