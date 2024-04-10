Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 6.2 %

SPWH stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

