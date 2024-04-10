Canadian National Railway Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%.
CNR opened at C$177.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$175.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
