Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 808 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $209.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.40. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $180.54 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

