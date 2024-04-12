StockNews.com Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NCMI stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $492.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

