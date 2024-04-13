Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (CSSEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on April 30th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CSSEN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $24.76.
