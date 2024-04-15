Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SH. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 234,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,225,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 171,352 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. 32,334,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $15.29.
ProShares Short S&P500 Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short S&P500
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.