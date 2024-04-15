Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SH. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 234,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,225,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 171,352 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. 32,334,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.