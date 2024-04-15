Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 3,054 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,506.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bioventus alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,125 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $17,062.50.

Bioventus Stock Up 1.3 %

Bioventus stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 217,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bioventus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in Bioventus by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bioventus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bioventus by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.