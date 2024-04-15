Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.80 Billion Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,833,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 452,521 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 2.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,799,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

TD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. 975,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,241. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.