MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.8 %
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.