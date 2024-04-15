StockNews.com Upgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

VEEV opened at $206.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.40 and a 200-day moving average of $202.90. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,148 shares of company stock worth $3,836,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $157,043,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $111,614,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

