argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.30. 146,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.95 and its 200-day moving average is $423.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

