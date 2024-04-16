Berenberg Bank Cuts Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 1,260

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,315 ($16.37) to GBX 1,260 ($15.69) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
