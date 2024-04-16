Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Target Price at C$105.73

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. Insiders have sold 332,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,567,851 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$106.85 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$69.83 and a 52 week high of C$112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

