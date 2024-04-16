Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

