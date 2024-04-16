Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,743,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 325,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.37. 752,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

