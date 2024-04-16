Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.74. 785,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,229. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.16 and a 12 month high of C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.