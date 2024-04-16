DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. 1,545,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.