DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. 1,545,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.