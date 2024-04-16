Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.41. The company had a trading volume of 781,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.