Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 5,274.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLMX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 15,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

