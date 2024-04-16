Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $10.28. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

