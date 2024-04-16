Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $354,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $506.45. 691,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

