Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 742,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,618,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

