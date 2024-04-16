Insider Selling: Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Insider Sells 18,130 Shares of Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £17,404.80 ($21,666.63).

Helios Towers Trading Down 0.9 %

HTWS stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92.70 ($1.15). 480,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £973.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,153.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.14. Helios Towers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 57.40 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.90 ($1.34).

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

