Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 1,059,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,945,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $640.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,620,000. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $14,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

