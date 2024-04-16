iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,272. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

