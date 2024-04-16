Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 2,574 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after buying an additional 235,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after buying an additional 544,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

CTRA traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,723. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

