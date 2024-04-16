Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Down 0.1%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.64. 116,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 357,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

