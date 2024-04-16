Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 4,103,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

