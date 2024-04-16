Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 478,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

