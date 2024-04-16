Olympia Financial Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

OLY stock opened at C$107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of C$258.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.42. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$64.80 and a 12-month high of C$122.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$125.67 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

