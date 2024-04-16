Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 28,472 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $331.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

