Peirce Capital Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 641,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 483,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,224. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

