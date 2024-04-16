Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$173.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$173.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.38.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$213.71. 34,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$205.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$180.18. The firm has a market cap of C$18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$137.36 and a 52 week high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00. Also, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and have sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

