SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.20 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
