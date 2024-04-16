SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.20 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

