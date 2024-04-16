SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

