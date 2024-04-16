Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,738 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $31,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

