Strs Ohio Has $33.91 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $33,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after buying an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after buying an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after buying an additional 555,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

