Grove Bank & Trust Has $41,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

