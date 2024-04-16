SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 233,898 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2,010.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,898 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.97% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,005,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of IWX stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,783. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

